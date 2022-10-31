Delhi Police raids residences of The Wire founder Siddharth Varadarajan, editor MK Venu after complaint by BJP leader

The Wire founders Siddharth Varadarajan and M K Venu - File Photo

Delhi Police on Monday searched the residences of Siddharth Varadarajan and M K Venu, the founder and editor of news portal The Wire, following a complaint by BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya. The homes of Vadarajan and Venu were searched and their devices were examined, according to reports.

Malviya’s complaint was in connection with The Wire’s report that the former used his special privileges at tech giant Meta to take down over 700 social media posts. The article was subsequently retracted following the objection raised by the BJP leader.

The complaint alleged that the media company "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation.

Police said that they will be checking their devices and collecting evidence in connection with the probe. They also confirmed that no one has been arrested or detained in connection with the case.