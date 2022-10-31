Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi Police raids residences of The Wire founder Siddharth Varadarajan, editor MK Venu after complaint by BJP leader

The complaint filed by BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that the media company "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Delhi Police raids residences of The Wire founder Siddharth Varadarajan, editor MK Venu after complaint by BJP leader
The Wire founders Siddharth Varadarajan and M K Venu - File Photo

Delhi Police on Monday searched the residences of Siddharth Varadarajan and M K Venu, the founder and editor of news portal The Wire, following a complaint by BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya. The homes of Vadarajan and Venu were searched and their devices were examined, according to reports. 

Malviya’s complaint was in connection with The Wire’s report that the former used his special privileges at tech giant Meta to take down over 700 social media posts. The article was subsequently retracted following the objection raised by the BJP leader. 

The complaint alleged that the media company "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish" his reputation. 

Police said that they will be checking their devices and collecting evidence in connection with the probe. They also confirmed that no one has been arrested or detained in connection with the case. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral
Acidity: 5 home remedies to prevent acidity naturally
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.