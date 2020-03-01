Delhi Police quells rumours of violence in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar, says situation 'absolutely normal & peaceful'

As northeast Delhi limps back to normalcy, rumours of violence in some parts of national capital created a panic-like situation on Sunday.

As social media users tweeted regarding reports of violence in various parts of the city including Tilak Nagar Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala, the Twitter handle of DCP West Delhi clarified that there was no truth behind it.

"A rumour has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful," DCP West Delhi said.

Rumour is the biggest enemy, it said.

"Situation is normal throughout the city, senior officers are monitoring the situation. Some panic calls are coming, I would like to tell the people of Delhi to not pay heed to them," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.

"We've received some panic calls from West Delhi, South East Delhi, Madanpur Khadar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and Khayala. Please don't entertain them. The situation is normal at these places. Police are monitoring social media and will take action against rumour-mongers," he said.

The closing down of metro stations also created a panic and fuelled the fear among the residents.

In a security update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Tweeted that entry and exit gates of Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada are closed.

The DMRC did not give any reason as to why this was done.

They were soon opened up and normal services resumed.

Reports said the panic was created due to regular police action against some gambling racket in West Delhi.