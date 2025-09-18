Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Police PCR van hits tea stall vendor on Thana Mandir Marg, victim dies

The driver of the PCR van accidentally pressed the accelerator, which caused the vehicle to climb the roadside ramp and run over the individual, resulting in the man's death.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

Delhi Police PCR van hits tea stall vendor on Thana Mandir Marg, victim dies
A Delhi Police PCR van struck a man on Thana Mandir Marg on Thursday. According to police officials, the driver of the PCR van accidentally pressed the accelerator, which caused the vehicle to climb the roadside ramp and run over the individual, resulting in the man's death.

Hukma Ram, Additional DCP of New Delhi, stated that the police will take legal action and compensation will be provided accordingly.

"An unfortunate accident took place here. The police are taking action as per the law. We will provide all possible help to the deceased, and compensation will be provided, we will check CCTVs. Further investigation is underway..." Ram told reporters.

Earlier in the day, a scooter rider died after colliding with a Honda City car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Following the accident, the driver of the car fled the scene, and the scooter was completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, a fatal accident occured in Delhi, on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan around 1:30 pm, which left one person dead and another injured after a BMW car hit a motorcycle on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased, Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry, was riding a motorcycle with his wife when the collision occurred. Eyewitnesses reported that a woman was driving the BMW car that struck their bike. After the accident, the woman and her husband took a taxi to rush the injured to the hospital. Later, the hospital informed the police that one person had died and another was injured.

Later, the Delhi Police questioned 38-year-old Gaganpreet Makkad, the driver of the BMW car involved in the incident. When asked why she did not take the victim to a nearby hospital, she claimed that she was in a state of panic and only knew of one hospital, as her children had been admitted there during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Gaganpreet Makkad was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday. Currently, Delhi's Patiala House Court has extended her judicial custody until September 27. Additionally, it has also granted the police additional time to present arguments regarding Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea in connection with the BMW accident case. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

