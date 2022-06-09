‘Delhi Police pacifying BJP, suffering from balance-waad’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams ‘hate speech’ FIR

File photo

Soon after Delhi Police registered an FIR against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of hate speech, the political leader said that the police force filed the complaint to “pacify BJP supporters”, accusing them of “both sideism.”

Asaduddin Owaisi said the Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndromes, stating that he went over the hate speech complaint filed against him and there was no clarity of charges mentioned against the AIMIM leader.

After registration of the FIR, he said, "I’ve received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I’ve seen that’s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR."

As per IANS reports, Owaisi further alleged, “Delhi Police lacks the courage to pursue cases against Yati, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, etc. This is why the delayed and weak response. In fact, Yati has violated his bail conditions repeatedly by inciting genocide against Muslims and insulting Islam."

“Delhi Police were probably trying to think of a way of registering an FIR against these people without offending Hindutvadi fanboys/girls. Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndromes,” Owaisi said, slamming the Delhi Police, which falls under the jurisdiction of the central government.

Referring to the comments made by Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, the AIMIM leader further said, “One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters & make it look like there was the hate speech on both sides."

Delhi Police had earlier made registered several FIRs against political leaders and influential personalities for spreading and propagating hate speeches. This comes in the midst of the controversy surrounding comments made on Prophet Muhammad.

The names mentioned in the FIRs are former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal and Nupur Sharma, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, and Swami Yati Narasimhananda.

(With IANS inputs)

