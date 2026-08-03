Delhi Police opens probe into Jantar Mantar protests digital outreach, 400 Pakistan-linked accounts identified

Investigators believe these accounts may have pushed selected protest-related content in a synchronised way, making the situation appear like a much bigger national crisis than it actually was.

Delhi Police is probing a "potentially coordinated online campaign" tied to the recent student protests at Jantar Mantar. The investigation has now moved beyond social media posts to include financial transactions and overseas digital networks.

According to a report by CNN-News18, authorities are looking into around 180 influencer and YouTuber accounts, nearly three private digital marketing firms, and over 400 social media handles that are allegedly linked to Pakistan.

Investigators believe these accounts may have pushed selected protest-related content in a synchronised way, making the situation appear like a much bigger national crisis than it actually was.

Investigation underway

The probe is still in progress and no influencer, firm, or account has been named publicly. These allegations are part of the police’s working theory and are yet to be tested legally.

According to investigators, there is a recurring pattern where the same overseas accounts that were active during earlier spikes in online activity, including around Operation Sindoor, surfaced again during the Jantar Mantar protests. Police sources say this may point to a sustained foreign-linked attempt to take advantage of domestic unrest and heighten social and political tensions within India.

Probe expands to financial transactions

The probe has extended to the financial side too. Beyond direct bank transfers, authorities are probing indirect payment methods like P2P cryptocurrency transactions, affiliate marketing credits, payments to outside PR firms, and other routes with little conventional documentation.

At the same time, police are looking at how digital narratives explode online. According to their assessment, small, misleading, or sensational content — edited videos, deepfakes, or inflated claims — often starts with a handful of influencers, anonymous accounts, or overseas-linked pages. When such posts get quick likes, shares, comments, and watch time, platform algorithms can boost them, making the matter appear far more widespread than it was at the start.

Authorities are checking if several accounts shared, reworked, and promoted identical material in quick succession. There is also suspicion that AI tools were used to produce multiple variants of the same message across Instagram, X, YouTube and other platforms at once.

According to officials, the focus is on whether this was a planned, coordinated amplification to blow up a limited protest into a wider digital crisis — one capable of sparking panic, outrage, confusion and offline unrest.