Delhi Police officer who shared Shaheen Bagh shooter's AAP links barred from poll duty

Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo, who revealed on Tuesday Shaheen Bagh shooter's link with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was barred from election duty by the Election Commission on Wednesday.

The poll body took a strong view of the Crime Branch officer and called his statement "totally uncalled for."

Deo told reporters on Tuesday that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fire at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, was an AAP member.

"In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish and he has already disclosed that he and his father joined the AAP an year ago," he had said.

The AAP had approached the poll body against the police officer.

Taking strong objection to his remarks, the EC said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections."

On February 1, Baisala had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

After being overpowered by police personnel, he had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said if the person belonged to his party, he should be given a "double punishment".

"I am not aware of his (Baisala's) ties with any political party. If he is even remotely related to the AAP, he should be given a double punishment. If he deserves 10 years in jail, he should be given a 20-year jail term. There should not be any compromise on national security.

"I also want to ask the Union home minister not to do politics with national security," Kejriwal said.

The family of Kapil also denied any link with the AAP, adding that none of the members of his family have links to the party.

"AAP has nothing to do with anyone from my family. They came to us during the Lok Sabha elections. They made us wear AAP caps. I was in BSP in 2012. Later, I quit politics," Gaje Singh, Kapil's father was quoted as saying by ANI.