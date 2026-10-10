Delhi Police offers CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke option to travel to hometown after grandmother's death

Amid mass detentions over the banned Jantar Mantar protest, Delhi Police showcased a humanitarian side, informing detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of his grandmother's death and offering help to fly home for her funeral.

Delhi Police have informed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke about the demise of his paternal grandmother and offered assistance to facilitate his journey to his hometown on humanitarian grounds. Dipke was detained earlier today in connection to CJP's protest call at Jantar Mantar, which was not permitted by the police. As per an ANI report, the news of his grandmother Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke's demise was immediately shared with Dipke with due sensitivity and he was also informed about the timing of the funeral.

Dipke's paternal grandmother was 85 when she breathed her last on Saturday. She passed away in Santuk Pimpri village, located in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. It is reported that she was unwell over the past few days due to a prolonged illness and age-related ailments.

Meanwhile, Dipke, along with several hundred CJP supporters, was detained by Delhi Police ahead of their planned protests at Jantar Mantar against the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Delhi Police has communicated to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke about the demise of his grandmother. It is now up to him whether he wants to stay back and continue the protest under detention or fly back for the last rites: Delhi Police Sources https://t.co/NBuodb6NJn — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Earlier today, Dipke was detained by the police from inside the flight as soon as it landed at Delhi airport. Moments before his detention, Dipke shared a video in which he can be heard saying, ''So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane. This is the fear of Narendra Modi. Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals.''

For those late to the story, over 1,000 CJP protesters were detained along with Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka ahead of their planned protest, which was not permitted by the police. Apart from them, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained from his home.