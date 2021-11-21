Delhi Police nab three men who robbed a woman passenger at knifepoint in a cab

Several instances have raised concerns about the safety of women in the nation's capital. A woman was recently robbed inside a cab as she was leaving for work. Three men have been nabbed by the Delhi Police for reportedly robbing a woman inside a vehicle in Delhi's Nand Nagri locality after brandishing a knife. The event occurred on November 7 when the victim, who works in a private company, took a taxicab from Shahdara to get to work.

The accused, who pretended to be passengers, also boarded the cab. According to the police, they intimidated the woman with a knife and robbed her of two phones, a gold chain, gold rings, and Rs 10,000. The men exited near Nand Nagri and warned the driver not to contact the authorities.

According to the police, the suspects admitted to their act and stated they cooperated with local gangs to perpetrate snatching and burglary in Delhi's east and northeast neighbourhoods. According to the police, they were engaged in around 20 instances. Pintu Bilal, Noor Islam (20), and Shafiq Rafiq (29) have been named as the suspects. The gold jewellery was sold by the suspects to one of their accomplices. The looted things have been found, and authorities are on the lookout for the partner who is on the run.

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (Crime), was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "We scanned several CCTVs in the area and mounted technical surveillance on the suspects," said Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (Crime). Three suspects were apprehended in the Seemapuri area after repeated operations."