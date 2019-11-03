Delhi Police, lawyers clash: Cross FIR registered, SIT probing case

A Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Bhardwaj received injuries after being injured in the Police-lawyers clash at Tis Hazari Court that took place on Saturday evening.

A violent clash had erupted between Delhi police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday, resulting in injuries to several people.

Speaking on the police-lawyers clash, the Delhi police has said, "Cross FIR has been registered under sections 186, 353, 427, 307. FIR registered on the basis of the complaint received from both parties (police and lawyers). Further investigation being done by Crime Branch SIT."

Some vehicles were also set ablaze by angry lawyers who were protesting a scuffle between some police personnel and advocates over parking.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates sustained injuries in the clash, Delhi Police said.

Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy and eight jail vans were damaged. A team headed by a Special CP will probe the matter.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, a police van and some two-wheelers were seen on fire. Some other vehicles were also vandalised by the lawyers.

While the lawyers alleged that they were fired upon by police personnel, cops denied the claim, saying they were only trying to protect prisoners who were inside the lock-up.

Harender Singh, Additional DCP (North), said the scuffle was over parking between jawans of third Battalion and lawyers.

"Some other lawyers joined too, they wanted to enter inside the lockup. They wanted to take revenge. We intervened and didn't allow lawyers to come inside. We closed lock up from inside so that not only jawans but also prisoners, scheduled to be presented before court, are not exposed to risk. When lawyers couldn't get in, they wanted to break lockup by igniting fire" Singh said.

The police official claimed that the lawyers set ablaze 2-3 bikes in a bid to open the gate in their explosion.

"But we doused the fire with the help of drinking water inside but the smoke caused suffocation inside. We made a human chain and shifted everyone to a different lockup. By being inside we tried to save the lives of not only police personnel but prisoners also," he said.