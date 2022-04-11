Delhi police launches probe, logs FIR after groups clash in JNU over non-veg food on Ram Navami

Delhi Police has decided to register an FIR and launch an investigation after an altercation was reported in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night when two groups clashed over non-vegetarian food and obstruction of Ram Navami puja.

The police authorities informed that they had received a complaint after a brawl broke out in JNU and have decided to register an FIR, as requested by members of JNUSU and SFI. The FIR has been registered against some unidentified ABVP students.

The Delhi Police said, “We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF & AISA early this morning against unknown ABVP students. Accordingly, we lodged an FIR under Sections 323/341/509/506/34 IPC. Further probe is on to collect evidence & identify culprits.”

The students of ABVP who were involved in the clash have also said that they will file a complaint against the other students on the morning of Monday, and the police will be taking action as per the investigation.

According to the report filed by the police, six students of JNU were reportedly injured in the incident. The two groups that clashed, however, have been claiming that over 60 people were left injured in the brawl and required medical attention.

Videos and images from the brawl also surfaced on social media, showing one student bleeding from the head. The authenticity of the videos has not been confirmed by the Delhi Police yet, though the JNU Students’ Union has said that the footage is accurate.

The JNUSU has claimed that the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stopped the mass vendors from supplying non-vegetarian food and attacked him. Meanwhile, the ABVP has accused the JNUSU of obstructing a Ram Navami puja.

Both the groups have accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members. The JNUSU has also accused ABVP of showing “muscle power and goondaism” which led to the escalation of the fight.

The exact cause of the clash has not been confirmed by the police yet, but officers have been stationed at the university to carry out all the required investigations and maintain the security on the premises.