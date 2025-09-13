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Delhi Police launches crackdown on online posts targeting PM Modi during CJP protest

Several social media platforms have reportedly received police notices over abusive or crude content, and most of the flagged posts have been taken down.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 12:54 AM IST

Delhi Police launches crackdown on online posts targeting PM Modi during CJP protest
The protest took a violent turn on July 20 as clashes erupted between demonstrators and the police.
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The Delhi Police has launched a crackdown on social media posts that targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. Several online platforms have reportedly received police notices over abusive or crude content, and most of the flagged posts have been taken down. A team of police officials is reportedly checking content online, sending notices when required, and asking social media companies to act quick.

This comes as the protest over the NEET leak was called off on Saturday, hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation -- a key demand of the protesters. The government also agreed to other demands of the protesting students, including adequate compensation for the families of those who took their lives after the NEET paper leak. The protest was held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which began as an online satirical campaign in May. In mid-June, the CJP and its supporters started a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The movement was also joined by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a 26-day hunger strike, demanding reforms in the education system.

The CJP protest took a violent turn on July 20 as clashes erupted between the protesters and the police during a march towards the Parliament. Dozens of protesters were injured, and the Delhi Police has been accused of using excess force on peaceful demonstrators. Security forces used lathis and teargas on protesters, with reports also suggesting the use of pellet guns against demonstrators. Meanwhile, the police claimed that over 100 personnel sustained injuries in the clashes. The CJP has since demanded action against police personnel who assaulted the protesters. The protests marked the first Gen-Z agitation in India and the fiercest one faced by PM Modi's government in years. Pradhan's exit is being considered a crucial moment for the Modi government as he became only the second union minister to resign due to public pressure over the last decade.

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