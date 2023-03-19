Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', avoid these routes

The Delhi Police is gearing up for a massive gathering of farmers at Ramlila Maidan, known as the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'. They're taking security very seriously and deploying over 2,000 security personnel to ensure that things go smoothly. Their main priority is crowd control, preventing any unauthorized individuals from gaining entry, and maintaining law and order.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmer's unions, is organizing the event, demanding a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. They're anticipating a turnout of around 15,000-20,000 people, including farmers from different states and Union Territories. In addition to their MSP demand, they're asking for pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' protest, and the withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking motorists to steer clear of the roads around Ramlila Maidan, particularly JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk. The farmers' unions have also called for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.

The Morcha led a year-long protest against the Centre's farm laws, which have since been repealed. They suspended their movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases against farmers during the protest and a legal guarantee for MSP.

