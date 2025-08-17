Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, know which roads are closed, alternate routes, more

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate two crucial highway projects worth nearly 11,000 crore in Rohini today, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in this regard. The Delhi Police have asked commuters to avoid few roads and has given alternate routes.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate two crucial highway projects worth nearly 11,000 crore in Rohini today, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in this regard. Posting the advisory on X, the Delhi Police have asked commuters to avoid roads in the Tikri Border, in the Peeragarhi and Rohini areas, starting from 6 am and 2 pm, as vehicular traffic will be disrupted in these areas due to the event. According to Delhi Traffic Police, the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) will remain shut on Sunday for the inauguration event, along with Rohtak Road from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border and Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and all connected roads.

Which roads will be affected?

The Delhi Police post said that the traffic on Bhagwan Mahavir Road and adjoining roads, including Bawana Road, Kanjhawala Road, Kanjhawala Link Road and Badsha Dahiya Marg, will also be disrupted. The advisory said that “commercial vehicles will not be allowed on Rohtak Road from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa.” It also mentioned divergent points for commercial vehicles including Tikri Border, Ghevra More, Mundka Red Light, Nangloi Chowk, Bakkarwala More, Jharoda Road under Bahadurgarh Flyover Toll, and Jharoda Nala under Flyover, Bahadurgarh to UER-2.

To regulate the traffic in Rohini, the advisory said that vehicles will not be allowed on roads coming from the Ring Road and heading towards the area. Here, the divergent points are: Madhuban Chowk, Outer Ring Road-K.N. Katju Marg Crossing, Outer Ring Road-Rohini Jail Road Crossing, Deepali Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital Crossing and Mahadev Chowk.

For commuters travelling from Tikri Border, the police have advised to avoid Rohtak Road, and use the alternative route from Jharoda-Najafgarh-Nangloi Road to Peeragarhi. Residents of Rohini have been advised to use the KN Katju Marg, Rohini Jail Marg and other alternative routes.

The advisory has urged commuters to plan their travel beforehand, stating, “in view of the event, commuters should plan their routes in advance and consider alternative roads to avoid inconvenience. People travelling on Rohtak Road from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi and vice versa or from and towards Rohini may consider using the metro on August 17.”

Which highways will be inaugurated?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two major National Highway projects in the national capital today, that will help in easing congestion on the roads and also add to smooth and better connectivity in Delhi-NCR region.

The two projects, having an estimated cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore, will be launched by the Prime Minister at around 12.30 p.m. in Rohini, following which he will also address the public gathering.

The projects, Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), are part of the government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.





