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PM Modi Abuse Row: Delhi Police issue notices to news portals, social media sites, including X

According to Delhi Police, several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

PM Modi Abuse Row: Delhi Police issue notices to news portals, social media sites, including X
PM Modi Abuse Row: Delhi Police issue notices to news portals, social media sites, including X
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In a major crackdown on posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Police have issued notices to a number of social media accounts, including those of some news portals. The notices have also been issued to X accounts, with police seeking information about individuals who used abusive posts targeting PM Modi and security forces during student protests in New Delhi, other states and elsewhere.

Delhi issues notices to social media sites, news portals

Delhi Police has lodged an FIR over a complaint that “derogatory, malicious and defamatory content is being circulated on social media platforms targeting constitutional heads”. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has been directed to delete the alleged posts and videos immediately. It has also sought the full details, such as full name, address, contact details and email ID of the owner of the X accounts, from which the content was posted. This includes the login and logout details with time and date stamp. 

The platform has further been requested to preserve the details related to the alleged post/video for future investigation and provide a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

According to Delhi Police, several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital. Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content. Upon detecting objectionable posts, notices are being issued to the respective social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content.

Though it is unclear how many accounts have been issued notices, Police officials have scrutinised posts, videos and comments across multiple social media platforms for possible violations of law. The police action follows a review of content uploaded during and after the protests. 

Social media crackdown after CJP protest

Earlier, on July 27, Delhi Police had directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, officials said. They had said they had identified more than 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan. It was claimed that these handles were actively circulating fake narratives, rumours and deepfake videos related to the demonstrations.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions over the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, during which students protesting irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations clashed with security personnel while marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)

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