Delhi Police invoke UAPA against several gangsters including Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar

The Delhi Police has filed FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against several gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar who were allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

This is for the first time in Delhi that several gangsters have been booked under the stringent law. The act is generally used for those accused in terror cases.

The move was made in response to a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take strict action against the gangsters who were in contact with several banned terrorists groups and there was a chance they might carry out targeted killings in the country.

Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Vikram Brar, as well as members of their rival gangs Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet, and Sukhpreet alias Budha, have reportedly being targeted by the Delhi Police under the UAPA.

Prior to this, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had information that members of both gangs were importing illegal weapons from abroad to carry out targeted killings in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The police have registered two FIRs under various Sections of the UAPA and the IPC. Two ACP-rank officers are the investigation officers in the cases.

Upon receiving information from sources about Bishnoi and his associates, including Goldy Brar, Vikram Brar, Kala Jathedi, Jasdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, and Lakhbir Singh Landa, operating from various jails in India as well as from Canada, Dubai, and Pakistan, the Special Cell filed the first FIR.

The other FIR was registered against Bishnoi’s rival gang and mentions Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial alias Lucky Padial, who led the Davinder Bambiha gang since latter’s death in a police encounter in 2016.

Earlier, in its 1,850-page chargesheet, the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) alleged that the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was a part of a lengthy string of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

“On August 7, 2021, Bambiha gang had killed Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali and Kabbadi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian on March 14 to avenge the killing of their men. Further, to avenge both killings, Bishnoi gang killed Sidhu Moose Wala,” claimed SIT.

