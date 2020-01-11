Delhi Police identifies 37 persons from 60-member WhatsApp group 'Unity Against Left'; NCP demands ABVP be banned

The Delhi Police on Saturday confirmed that 37 persons have been identified by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the 60-member WhatsApp group 'Unity Against Left'. Shortly after this, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), be banned.

This comes after an undercover investigation by the media organisation, India Today, claimed to uncover the primary culprits behind the JNU violence incident on January 5. The sting operation revealed a student named Akshat Awasthi, claiming to be affiliated to ABVP, admitting to "mobilising men from the outside" and being involved in the incidents of violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) university campus on Sunday.

The Delhi Police had also identified, based on circulated footage, two ABVP members in connection with the incidents of violence on the varsity campus. These two students are - Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel. However, the cops have also identified several students affiliated to Left-wing student organisations for the incidents of violence, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. The other students are - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, and Dolan Sawant.

There have been several accusations on social media against the ABVP for leading Sunday's assault on the campus. Screenshots of a WhatsApp group called 'Unity Against Left' went viral on Twitter, which allegedly portray ABVP students of conspiring against the Leftist students. In connection with this, the Delhi Police on Saturday confirmed that 37 persons have been identified by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the 60-member WhatsApp group 'Unity Against Left'.

The cops have also stated that misinformation related to the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence is being circulated, adding that an investigation is currently being conducted to look into the matter.

No suspects have been detained till now, but the cops plan to begin the interrogation of the suspects soon, DCP (Crime) Dr Joy Tirke said on Friday.