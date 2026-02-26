Delhi police, Himachal police clash over ‘unauthorised’ arrest in AI Summit shirtless protest case in Shimla

A tense standoff erupted in Shimla as Delhi Police arrested three Youth Congress activists, prompting Himachal Pradesh Police to allege procedural lapses and file a kidnapping case.

A dramatic face-off between law enforcement agencies from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh unfolded in Shimla late Wednesday night, turning an arrest operation into a prolonged inter-state confrontation.

Arrests Trigger Inter-State Dispute

The episode began when the Delhi Police arrested three Youth Congress activists, Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz, from a hotel in Shimla in connection with the February 20 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital. The protest had earlier led to several detentions and the registration of a case in Delhi.

Soon after the arrests, the Himachal Pradesh Police intervened, alleging that the visiting team had not properly coordinated with local authorities. Officers questioned the legality of the arrests and asked for documentation related to warrants and the seizure of CCTV footage and other digital material.

Kidnapping Case and Court Intervention

As tensions rose, Shimla Police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified persons in plain clothes. They alleged that the three activists had been taken from a resort without appropriate paperwork or seizure receipts. Both police forces accused each other of procedural violations, deepening the standoff.

Later that night, after medical examinations were conducted, the accused were presented before an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. The court granted Delhi Police transit remand, permitting them to take the activists to Delhi for further investigation.

Convoy Stopped Multiple Times

Despite securing the court’s approval, the Delhi Police convoy faced repeated obstacles while attempting to leave Shimla. At Kanlog, local police stopped the team and suggested that some Delhi officers remain behind to assist in the kidnapping investigation. The Delhi officers declined, stating they would not separate their team.

In the early hours near the Shoghi border, the convoy was halted again. Shimla Police barricaded one vehicle, claiming it carried a DVR and other electronic evidence seized during the arrests. A vehicle was taken into custody, though Delhi Police officials maintained that all materials had been properly documented and disclosed to the magistrate.

Resolution and Ongoing Legal Action

The deadlock ended after Delhi Police shared a copy of the seizure memo listing the collected evidence. Although the digital devices were not handed over, Shimla Police allowed the convoy to proceed within the 18-hour transit remand period.

Shimla Police have since filed a private complaint before a magistrate, and the matter is scheduled for hearing, ensuring the legal dispute continues even after the dramatic overnight confrontation.