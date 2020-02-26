Delhi Police: Head of elite Special Cell SN Srivastava appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order)

Senior IPS officer SN Srivastava was on Tuesday night appointed as the Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police with immediate effect. He was earlier the head of the elite Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

This comes in the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue, with acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism continuing on Tuesday between rival groups.

According to last received updates, at least 13 individuals, including a policeman, were killed and around 200 are injured till now in the unrelenting violence that has spiraled its way into the national capital.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attended a high-level meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

When asked if he'll ask for the army to be called, Kejriwal said that the Centre has promised that adequate police personnel will be provided. "If it is needed then I hope...But right now the action is being taken by police...We've been assured that adequate police personnel will be deployed as required," he added.

Delhi Police, hospitals and Delhi Fire Service have been given appropriate instructions to bring the situation under control, Delhi Chief Minister said.