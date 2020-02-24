Delhi Police head constable dies during clashes over CAA in Maujpur

Jaffrabad, Delhi Police, Maujpur, Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister, Dayalpur, Amit Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhajanpura, Kapil Mishra, Patparganj

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) injured on Monday during clashes over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Maujpur. The violence took place during clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Gokulpuri, news agencies reported on Monday afternoon.

The deceased head constable has been identified as Ratan Lal, who had been posted in the ACP Gokulpuri office in Delhi prior to his death.

Clashes broke out when heavy stone-pelting began between the two sides in the Maujpur area. DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma, was also injured in the stone-pelting and admitted to Max Hospital in Patparganj. His car was set on fire near Chand Bagh Bazaar.

Head Constable Ratan Lal went in to bring in the situation under control but sustained grave injuries due to being hit by stones. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not survive the ordeal and passed away.

The rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area. According to the fire brigade, a car was set on fire near the petrol pump after which some part of the petrol pump was also engulfed in the flames. The fire brigades present at the spot were also vandalised.

Delhi Police has warned that strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements.

"Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. It is appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumors," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police sources.

In the wake of these developments, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The death of the police head constable is very sad. He was also one of us." Kejriwal asked everyone to denounce violence. "Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace," the Delhi CM said.

पुलिस हेड कोंस्टेबल की मौत बेहद दुःखदायी है। वो भी हम सब में से एक थे।



Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, "Instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order are maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony."

In New Delhi's Maujpur, stone-pelting between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters started on Monday with people from both sides pelting stones at each other. Police personnel deployed at the spot lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the rampaging mob. Hundreds of people from both groups are still on the road and senior officers of Delhi Police are trying to bring the situation under control through dialogue. The miscreants also pelted stones at some of the homes.

Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on February 23 too. The situation turned violent on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur Chowk.

Sources told Zee Media that stone-pelting between pro and anti-CAA protesters also took place at Jaffarabad. Some miscreants also set an auto and some vehicles on fire. The stone-pelters also burnt a fire brigade vehicle in Bhajanpura. Some shops were also vandalised in Maujpur.