INDIA

Delhi Police gives BIG update on Red Fort car blast, says it may be 'Fidayeen' suicide attack

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

The Delhi Police’s preliminary investigation into the car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station suggests the blast may have been a “Fidayeen” or suicide attack, officials said. ANI quotes sources as saying that the suspect possibly carried out the explosion after discovering that the Faridabad-based terror module, with which he was allegedly linked, had been busted by security agencies.

"All relevant agencies are investigating every angle to determine the motive behind the incident," a senior official said.

The blast, which occurred on Monday evening, killed 13 and left 20 others injured. The entire National Capital Region has been put on high alert following the blast.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
