Delhi Police finds video of Aaftab Poonawala fighting with Shraddha Walkar: Report

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has found a video showing Aftab Poonawala fighting with his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, reported ANI. In the video, Walkar is heard telling her boyfriend not to quarrel with her. The video was recorded in Mumbai.

The police sources told the news agency that if the video proves to be authentic, it will prove that the allegation Poonawala used to fight with Walkar will be proved.

They are planning a face recognition test conducted on the video at Central Forensic Science Laboratory to confirm the person seen in the video was indeed Aftab Poonawala.

The police on Monday took Poonawala's voice samples at CFSL in the National Capital.

A Delhi court gave permission to the police to conduct the test. This was after they received an audio conversation between Aaftab and Shradda Walkar.

Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar on May 18 in their rented flat in Delhi's Mehrauli.

Poonawala reportedly confessed to the crime and led the police to places where he dumped the pieces of the body of the woman.

The police have so far recovered 13 pieces, including pieces of her jaw.

A DNA sample taken from Shraddha Walkar's father recently matched with that extracted from the body parts found in the Mehrauli jungle.

Poonawala had allegedly killed the woman as he was upset with her breaking up with him. He was also insecure about the prospects of the woman entering into a relationship with another man.

He allegedly strangled her and then chopped the body into 35 pieces. He then entered into a relationship with a medical doctor and brought the woman into the same house where he had stashed the body in a refrigerator.