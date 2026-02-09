FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row

The FIR comes days after Rahul Gandhi held up a physical copy of the unpublished book outside the parliament. Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has used the book to claim that PM Narendra Modi-led government mishandled the 2020 border clashes between India and China.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

Delhi Police file FIR as ex-Army chief Naravane's unpublished book leaked online amid Rahul-BJP row
The book has been at the centre of a row between Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition and the BJP govt.
Police in Delhi have registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the circulation of a soft copy of an unpublished memoir of former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. The book has been at the centre of a row between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition and the ruling BJP government. A spokesperson for the Delhi Police said in a statement that a pre-print copy of the book, Four Stars of Destiny, was being circulated online.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the police spokesperson said: "Delhi Police took cognizance of information found on various online social media platforms and news forums." The statement added: "It was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title, and apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt. Limited, is available on certain websites and, also, some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase."

The FIR comes just days after Rahul Gandhi held up a physical copy of the unpublished book outside the parliament. Gandhi, former Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has used the book to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government mishandled the 2020 border clashes between India and China. Gandhi was repeatedly prevented from quoting from the book in the Lok Sabha as several union ministers argued the memoir could not be cited in the House since it had not been published. The book, originally slated to release last year, has been awaiting approval from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for a long time. PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other top leaders are reportedly mentioned in Gen Naravane's book.

