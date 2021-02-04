FIR against creators of toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg

The Swedish teen climate activist shared an updated toolkit to help people show support for the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi.

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the creators of the toolkit that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shared on the ongoing farmers' protest in the outskirts of Delhi, on Thursday. The FIR has been filed under sections 120-B and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Swedish teen climate activist shared an updated toolkit to help people show support for the ongoing farmers' protest on Delhi's borders, on Thursday. Thunberg, who has been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, had shared a toolkit on Wednesday (February 3) but she later deleted it. The toolkit shared by Thunberg created an uproar on social media.

The toolkit which was shared by Thunberg had information on showing support on Republic Day, which was on January 26. Later, she deleted the outdated post and shared an updated one.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

On February 2, Greta had expressed solidarity to the ongoing farmers' agitation and had tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

It is to be noted that the Centre on Wednesday warned against the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" and said the protests were by "a very small section of farmers" in parts of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress".