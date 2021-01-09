Headlines

India

Delhi Police file case against man who waved Tricolour during protests at US Capitol

A complaint has been filed at Delhi's Kalkaji Police Station against Vincent Xavier, an Indian-origin resident of Virginia who waved the tricolour.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 07:22 PM IST

Days after social media outpour on Indian tricolour seen amongst the sea of American flags during the protests outside US Capitol in Washington DC, a man has been booked for the same. A complaint has been filed at Delhi's Kalkaji Police Station against Vincent Xavier, an Indian-origin resident of Virginia who stood out amidst the pro-Donald Trump mob outside US Capitol carrying an Indian flag.

"I request the Delhi Police to investigate the matter. I have no personal grudge against him but this is an insult to the country and its national flag. This is a case of treason," Deepak K Singh, the complainant said. "I request Facebook and Twitter to suspend the account of Vincent Xavier. I request the government to take note of this development," he added.

Thykoodam resident Vinson Xavier, who is a US citizen, had waved the Indian tricolour during the violent protests at US Capitol Hill to extend support to US President Donald Trump's presidency. Xavier traces his roots to Kochi in Kerala and had earlier been picked by Donald Trump to be a member in the President's Export Council. 

According to Xavier, 10 other Indians were part of the mob, including five from Kerala. 

Speaking to News18 on Friday, 54-year-old Xavier said he was at Capitol Hill to protest against the 'election fraud' that led Joe Biden to victory and had no role in the riots and siege of the US Congress that followed. 

Xavier tweeted, "American patriots - Vietnamese, Indian, Korean and Iranian origins, and from so many other nations and races who believe massive voter fraud has happened joined the rally yesterday in solidarity with Trump. Peaceful protesters who were exercising our rights."

A crowd of pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, interrupting lawmakers' certification of Joe Biden's election win by both houses of Congress. The death toll rose to five dead on Friday, after a police officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the clashes.

