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Delhi Police file case after magistrate alleges threat in CJP leaders' bail hearing; Party alleges release delayed

The alleged threat was flagged during the October 18 hearing at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi, where the SEM was considering the release plea of Das and Ranka.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 01:24 PM IST

Delhi Police file case after magistrate alleges threat in CJP leaders' bail hearing; Party alleges release delayed
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka
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Delhi Police filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against unidentified persons on October 18 after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) alleged a death threat amid proceedings for the release of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

This came as the party accused authorities of delaying the duo’s release from judicial custody and claimed their surety documents were rejected on vague grounds. Police denied any deliberate delay, saying due procedure had to be followed and the alleged threat required attention.

As per India Today and ThePrint, police registered an NCR based on the magistrate’s complaint. Other media houses reported the action as an FIR. The exact nature of the case should be verified from police records.

The alleged threat was flagged during the October 18 hearing at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi, where the SEM was considering the release plea of Das and Ranka.

According to reports, the magistrate informed those present that he had received a threatening message related to the proceedings. The matter subsequently became the main focus of the hearing, with police initiating action against unidentified persons.

More details about the message and the identity of the alleged sender were not immediately available.

The alleged threat came amid a dispute over the delay in deciding the release plea of the two CJP leaders, who have been in Tihar Jail since being sent to judicial custody on October 14.

CJP alleges deliberate delay in release

According to CJP legal head Ratna Singh, the hearing scheduled for around noon was delayed by several hours because the SEM did not enter the courtroom at the expected time.

Singh said the legal team had been waiting since 11 am and alleged that the SEM, also described as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), arrived to preside over the hearing only around 5 pm.

She also alleged that four persons who had stood as sureties for the two leaders were rejected on vague grounds, even though the legal team said the required verification had been completed.

Singh further questioned why the alleged threat became the central point of the proceedings instead of the merits of the release plea. She alleged that it diverted focus from whether Das and Ranka had fulfilled the requirements for release.

The CJP has accused authorities of deliberately extending the leaders’ detention and indicated it may pursue further legal action.

Police deny deliberate delay

Delhi Police denied allegations of deliberately delaying the release proceedings, maintaining that established procedures had to be followed while scrutinising the surety documents.

According to Hindustan Times, a senior police officer said there were procedural issues with the surety bonds submitted and they could not be accepted without necessary checks. The officer also said the magistrate’s reported receipt of threatening messages warranted caution while examining the matter.

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