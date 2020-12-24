Headlines

Delhi Police detains Priyanka Gandhi, other Congress leaders marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Congress leaders were on their way to meet President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in farm laws issue.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 02:01 PM IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday stopped Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to hand over a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in farm laws issue. During this time, Delhi Police took custody of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders. After this, the police took Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders on a bus. However, he was released after a while.

"We are living in a democracy and they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Government is not ready to listen to voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders," said Gandhi after she was stopped by the police. Any dissent against this govt is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers, she added.

On the other hand, Chanakyapuri ACP, Pragya had earlier on Thursday said that only the leaders, who have permission, will be allowed to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan. "No permission has been granted for Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today. However, three leaders, who have appointments at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be allowed to go," said Deepak Yadav, Additional District Commissioner of Police, New Delhi. 

Following the incident, Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government, saying that there is no democracy in India.

To a question from a journalist, the Congress leader said, "Democracy? Which country are you talking about? There is no democracy in India."

"There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality," he said on Delhi Police taking party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," he added.

The Congress leader added that the government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws.

"I want to tell the Prime Minister that these farmers are not going back home until these farm laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers," he added.

