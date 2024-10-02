Twitter
India

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues

Sonam Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were allowed to go on Tuesday night but they were adamant to march towards the central part of Delhi, therefore, they were detained again, a senior police officer told PTI.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Delhi Police detain Sonam Wangchuk, 150 Ladakhis again after release, indefinite fast continues
Sonam Wangchuk
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 other protestors from Ladakh who are under detention on Wednesday continued their indefinite fast, saying they find their rights "trampled upon" on Gandhi Jayanti, a day that symbolizes peace and democracy.

Wangchuk was leading 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago. They were detained on Monday night.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Jigmat Paljor, Coordinator of Apex Body, said their detention, which is continuing for over 24 hours, is illegal.

"We, the 'padyatris', find ourselves in an alarming situation. We have been detained for over 24 hours. This detention is illegal, as the 24-hour period has elapsed, and we must be produced before a magistrate," Paljor said.

"Some groups have been released after just under 24 hours, only to be returned to the police station. Last night, the police attempted to forcibly relocate us to an unknown location, but we stood our ground in resistance," he added.

"Our phones have been confiscated at the Bawana Police Station, leaving us cut off from the outside world," Paljor said in the statement. Delhi Police, however, said that the 'padyatris' were released last night and detained again.

Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were allowed to go on Tuesday night but they were adamant to march towards the central part of Delhi, therefore, they were detained again, a senior police officer told PTI.

The 'padyatris', who started from Leh on September 1, marched all the way, except upon entering poll-bound Haryana where they boarded buses. They were detained at Delhi's Singhu border on Monday night and taken to different police stations, where they started an indefinite fast.

"Also all the 'padyatris' have been on 'anshan' for 36 hours. Today, October 2nd, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we had intended to visit Gandhi Samadhi to pay our respects. Instead, we find our rights trampled upon on a day that symbolizes peace and democracy," Paljor said.

"This situation raises serious concerns about the state of our democracy. We call upon everyone to stand in solidarity with us during this critical time," he added.

The march was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been spearheading an agitation for the past four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, seek its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with a few others while others have been kept at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur, and Kanjhawala police stations, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

