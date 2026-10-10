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Delhi Police detain CJP protesters hiding inside washroom near Sansad Marg Area | WATCH viral video

Several hundred protesters were detained from a public washroom near the Sansad Marg Area in Delhi ahead of CJP protests at Jantar Mantar.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 01:53 PM IST

Delhi Police detain CJP protesters hiding inside washroom near Sansad Marg Area | WATCH viral video
Delhi Police detain a few protesters from the Sansad Marg area, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party protest. (Screengrabs from viral clip)
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Delhi Police on Saturday detained a few protesters, who are allegedly supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), after they were found hiding inside a washroom in the Sansad Marg area. These demonstrators were reportedly on their way to Jantar Mantar, trying to evade security personnel by taking shelter inside a public washroom on Parliament Street.

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CJP leaders detained at Delhi Airport

Earlier, Delhi Police also detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, seconds after their flight landed at IGI Airport in Delhi. Condemning the detention of its leaders, CJP issued a statement immediately and said, ''This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site. The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka.''

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained ahead of protest

On Saturday morning, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56, ahead of the proposed CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Earlier, Rathee announced his participation in the protest in a video shared by him on his social media handles. He even joined a CJP-led protest in Bengaluru earlier this week.

Why is CJP protesting in Delhi?

 

The CJP called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee, have also raised concerns over the process, alleging CEC of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

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