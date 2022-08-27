Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi Police deny permission to stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show after objection by VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had objected to the show on Thursday, August 25, seeking cancellation in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

Delhi Police deny permission to stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show after objection by VHP
File Photo

The Delhi Police denied permission to a scheduled show of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui on August 28 in the national capital. Permission was denied by the licensing unit of the Delhi Police after the report from the local central district police stated that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area."

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had objected to the show on Thursday, August 25, seeking cancellation in a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. 

The VHP had claimed in the letter that "Communal tension arose in Bhagyanagar because of Munawar’s jokes on Hindu Gods."

In its letter, the VHP had added that members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal would hold protests if the show was not cancelled. The stand up comedian performed in Hyderabad last Saturday amid tight security. The show went through amid boycott calls by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. 

Telangana also saw Muslim outrage after suspended BJP legislator T Raja Singh issued remarks aimed at Prophet Muhammad in a video, which he said he was making in response to Faruqui’s show held in Hyderabad.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 1033 Executive Assistant posts at upenergy.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.