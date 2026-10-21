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Delhi Police crack Tiger Shroff firing case? 4 arrested, including 2 women accused of supplying weapons

Delhi Police have arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 07:48 AM IST

Delhi Police crack Tiger Shroff firing case? 4 arrested, including 2 women accused of supplying weapons
Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested four people in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing incident.(Image Credit: Twitter)
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Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested four people in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The accused, identified as Kunal, 21, Sumit, 19, Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, were arrested on October 20. Kunal and Sumit were apprehended from Sonipat in Haryana, while Radha and Babita were detained at New Delhi Railway Station.

The accused were later formally arrested by the Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, and were remanded for transit to Mumbai for further investigation.

Women allegedly travelled to Mumbai with weapon

The investigation has focused on the alleged movement of the weapon used in the attack. According to Delhi Police's preliminary findings, Radha and Babita travelled to Mumbai carrying a pistol and ammunition before returning to Delhi by train.

Police allege that the weapon was handed over to a minor boy near a hotel in Mumbai before the firing incident took place.

The two women reportedly reached Dadar on October 17 and stayed at a hotel. At around 11 am, the following day, the minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.

How police traced the alleged weapon supply chain

According to the Delhi Police investigation, Kunal had recently been released from jail on bail when he was introduced to Anil Pandit through a friend from Harsana village. Kunal and Pandit allegedly remained in contact through an encrypted messaging application.

Police said Pandit instructed Kunal to collect a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar. Kunal allegedly travelled there with Sumit to collect the weapon.

Investigators further said Kunal met Radha around two months ago and told her about his activities. He allegedly persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon.

Kunal allegedly coordinated the Mumbai trip

On October 15, Kunal allegedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station.

Police said the pistol was placed inside Radha's bag, while Kunal allegedly stayed in contact with the women through the encrypted messaging application. He reportedly passed on instructions allegedly received from Pandit.

Radha and Babita then travelled to Mumbai, where they arrived at Dadar on October 17.

The firing involving Tiger Shroff took place on October 18 at around 7 pm.

According to the police account, Pandit later told Kunal that the alleged shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape.

Two women returned to Delhi by train

Following the incident, Radha and Babita left Mumbai on October 18 on the Dadar–Haridwar Express.

They were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20. Kunal and Sumit were apprehended separately in Sonipat.

The arrests came as investigators continued to trace the alleged network involved in supplying weapons and assisting those accused of carrying out the firing.

Mumbai CID gets transit remand

The four accused were initially produced before a court by Delhi Police under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The Maharashtra Police CID team from Mumbai subsequently approached the court seeking permission for custodial interrogation and formal arrest of the accused.

The court allowed the application, following which the Mumbai Police team formally arrested the four accused.

They were then remanded for transit to Mumbai, where further investigation into the firing case will be carried out.

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