Delhi Police conducts fresh searches, empties pond to find Shraddha's missing head; Aaftab's narco test likely tomorrow

Fresh searches conducted in Mehrauli forest area to find missing body parts of Shraddha Walkar

The Delhi Police on Sunday conducted fresh searches across the city, including the forest areas of Chhattarpur and the locality where Aaftab Amin Poonawala - the accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case - used to live.

The cops launched a search for the victim’s head in a pond in the Maidan Garhi area. According to reports, Aaftab told the investigating team that he had dumped his girlfriend’s dismembered head in the pond.

A team of officers from Delhi Police, along with workers from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), today started emptying out the water from a Mehrauli pond.

Delhi | Police conduct a probe in an area near a pond in the Maidan Garhi, in connection with Shraddha murder case. pic.twitter.com/RnE9iBEizg — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

The police have scaled up the searches in Mehrauli and at Poonawala’s flat in a bid to recover remaining parts of Walkar’s body and the murder weapon, as his custody remand expires on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a Delhi Police team is also conducting searches in the forest areas of Gurgaon near the office where Poonawala used to work earlier.

A separate team visited the flat where they lived to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation, police officials said.

While the permission for Poonawala's narco test has come, investigators are running against time to get it conducted.

The test will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini, most likely on Monday as Poonawala's five-day police custody ends the next day.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

The Delhi Police had on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala had travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Poonawala to kill his partner.

On May 18, Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha to death following an argument over expenses and later chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he scattered in the nearby forest area of Mehrauli.