Delhi Police call protest 'unlawful', defend lathi-charge; investigate conspiracy angle

Providing the first official law enforcement briefing on the high-intensity demonstrations in central Delhi, the Delhi Police on Monday confirmed they resorted to crowd-control measures following instances of violence, including stone-pelting, from the crowd.

Providing the first official law enforcement briefing on the high-intensity demonstrations in central Delhi, the Delhi Police on Monday confirmed they resorted to crowd-control measures following instances of violence, including stone-pelting, from the crowd.

Police terms protest near Sansad 'unlawful'

Speaking to ANI, Madhur Verma, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) for the Central Range, stated that the student march toward Parliament had violated active prohibitory orders, transforming the gathering into an unauthorised congregation that required immediate police intervention.

"There was an unlawful assembly that had to be dealt with; there were some incidents of stone-pelting, and the Delhi Police have detained some protesters. Appropriate action is being taken," he told ANI. More than 50 police and paramilitary personnel were injured in today's violence, including IPS and DANIPS officers, as CJP embarked on a protest march to Parliament, Delhi Police sources said on Monday. Police are registering cases regarding the violence.

Sources said that police detained several protesters and individuals involved in the violence from various locations. The police will identify other individuals involved in the violence based on video footage, the sources said. They said ten IPS and DANIS officers are among those injured in the violence.

Delhi Police probe conspiracy angle

Delhi Police have launched a multi-pronged investigation into the violence that erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest on Monday. Police sources say that apart from identifying those involved in the clashes, investigators will also probe whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the unrest.

More than 70 people have been detained in connection with the violence, while multiple FIRs are being registered based on complaints received from different locations.

According to Delhi Police sources, many of those taken into custody are not students, despite the protest being projected as a movement over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Their identities, affiliations and roles in the violence are being verified as part of the investigation, sources added. Police sources further said investigators are also examining whether the violence was pre-planned or instigated by organised groups.

Another key focus of the investigation is the role of social media in escalating tensions. According to sources, several suspicious social media accounts circulated misleading and inflammatory content before and during the protest. Investigators have identified multiple posts spreading false information regarding the clashes in an apparent attempt to fuel unrest. Police sources said several posts allegedly originating from Pakistan-based social media handles amplified the violence and circulated unverified claims.