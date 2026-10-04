Delhi Police bus attacked, detainees freed as SIR protest intensifies at Jantar Mantar; RAF deployed

Rapid Action Force deployed in central Delhi as SIR protests intensify at Jantar Mantar. Protesters attacked police bus, freed detainees. Section 163 imposed.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police have been deployed in central Delhi as protests intensified near Jantar Mantar and the Shangri-La roundabout over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Protest turns violent near Shangri-La

The situation escalated when protesters chased a police bus carrying detainees for 50 to 100 meters near the Shangri-La roundabout, stopped the vehicle, smashed a bus window, and helped most of the detainees escape from inside.

Delhi Police and RAF personnel have heavily barricaded the area including Jantar Mantar, the Shangri-La roundabout, and Samrat Ashok Chowk.

Police have enforced Section 163 of the BNSS (prohibitory orders) and detained hundreds of protesters.

Key detainees

High-profile individuals detained or targeted during the clashes include:

- AISA National President Neha Bora

- Political activist Yogendra Yadav

- AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh

The demonstrations involve student and youth wings alongside political parties, including AISA, SFI, DYFI, AAP, NSUI, and the Indian Youth Congress.

Heavy security deployment continues in central Delhi.