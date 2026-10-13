Delhi Police asks for extension of deployment for 27,000 CAPF jawans as protests may continue

Delhi Police seeks extension of 273 CAPF companies till Oct 20 amid fears of CJP-led protests demanding CEC resignation; 28 of 80 additional companies yet to report.

Delhi Police have sought an extension for the deployment of 27,000 CAPF personnel in the city until October 20, 2026, amidst ongoing protests linked to the Election Commission. They notified the Ministry of Home Affairs that 28 out of 80 additional companies authorized have yet to arrive and intelligence suggests potential upcoming marches.

Request sent to MHA

In order to maintain security, the Office of the Special Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delhi, filed a letter asking for the deployment of 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to be extended past October 12.The letter stated that up to October 12, the MHA had supplied 301 CAPF firms. Of these, 221 entities were sanctioned on October 6 and 80 more were approved on October 8.

Security concerns over protests

The letter raised concerns about escalating protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation. Police cautioned about potential demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, the Election Commission headquarters, and near Parliament House, India Gate, and ministers' offices, which may pose risks to law and order.

The letter warned of potential involvement from Bhim Army and various student unions as anti-social elements, which could lead to unforeseen circumstances requiring immediate police mobilization. It also referenced comments from CJP members about a likely prolonged agitation, emphasizing the necessity for adequate CAPF strength for swift deployment.

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28 companies yet to report

The letter highlighted that 28 out of 80 sanctioned companies had not reported by October 12. An extension for 273 of the 301 companies was requested until October 20, directed to the Joint Secretary, Police-II Division, MHA, but it remains unclear if the request has been approved.