Delhi Police arrests three suspects linked with ISIS-inspired module

The said persons were arrested by Delhi Police after several rounds of firing in Wazirabad area.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 09, 2020, 07:12 PM IST

A special cell of Delhi Police arrested three people with alleged ISIS links from Wazirabad on Thursday after a brief encounter. The said persons were detained by Delhi Police while the law enforcement agency is still conducting an investigation into the matter.

The Delhi police stated that the accused were eventually arrested after fourteen rounds of firing.

In a press conference, Delhi police informed that the terrorists had links with ISIS, and were radicalised by the terror outfit.

The three terrorists have been identified as-Khwaja Moinuddin, Sayyed Nawaz, and Abdul Samad. They were among the six people accused in Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar's murder.

"Khwaja Moinuddin, Sayyed Nawaz and Abdul Samad are among 6 people accused in Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar's murder. They were held after a brief exchange of fire in Wazirabad when they were on way to meet a contact person today morning," PS Kushwaha, DCP (Special Cell) said.

He also said that they were receiving instructions from a foreign leader via social media and was planning to carry out terrorist strikes in UP and NCR region.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, informed the DCP.

"Three pistols of 9 mm recovered. They were conspiring to carry out a terrorist strike in UP/NCR. They were receiving instructions from foreign handler via social media. A preliminary probe reveals this is ISIS-inspired module," Khuswaha said.

Earlier, sources revealed to Zee News that the terrorists-Khwaja Moinuddin and Abdul Samad were last witnessed in West Bengal's Siliguri.

