Delhi Police arrests driver working in MEA for divulging confidential information to Pakistan | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A driver for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was detained by Delhi Police on Friday for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan. Sources claim that Srikrishan, a driver assigned to the MEA, was detained by Delhi Police with the assistance of a security agency on suspicion of giving sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI.

The intelligence service of Pakistan caught Srikrishan in a honey trap. He was found to have a photo and a video of a girl in his possession, according to India TV News. To determine if other MEA employees are involved in the case, police and intelligence agencies launched an investigation. More details on this await.

