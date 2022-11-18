Search icon
Delhi Police arrests driver working in MEA for divulging confidential information to Pakistan

Sources claim that Srikrishan, a driver assigned to MEA, was detained by Delhi Police with assistance of a security agency on suspicion of giving info

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

A driver for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was detained by Delhi Police on Friday for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan. Sources claim that Srikrishan, a driver assigned to the MEA, was detained by Delhi Police with the assistance of a security agency on suspicion of giving sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI.

The intelligence service of Pakistan caught Srikrishan in a honey trap. He was found to have a photo and a video of a girl in his possession, according to India TV News. To determine if other MEA employees are involved in the case, police and intelligence agencies launched an investigation. More details on this await.

