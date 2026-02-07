Delhi Police arrest Jal Board sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death; FIR registered for fatal negligence

Delhi Police arrested a DJB sub-contractor after a 25-year-old biker died falling into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri. An FIR for culpable homicide has been filed as police probe safety lapses, alleged negligence, and accountability of officials involved.

Delhi Police have arrested a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sub-contractor in connection with the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who fell into an uncovered pit in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area. The accused, identified as Rajesh Prajapati, was reportedly associated with repair work being carried out at the site where the incident occurred.

The arrest marks the first major action in the case that has triggered widespread outrage over civic negligence and public safety lapses.

Victim Identified, FIR Registered

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Janakpuri. He lost his life after his motorcycle plunged into a deep excavation allegedly left unguarded during ongoing DJB repair work.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged at the Janakpuri police station under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with culpable homicide. The case names the contractor involved as well as the concerned officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

Police Examine Safety Lapses

Senior police officials have stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine whether mandatory safety norms were violated at the site. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi) Sharad Bhaskar confirmed that the pit was part of an active DJB project and said responsibility would be fixed after assessing the role of all parties involved.

According to police, investigators are examining whether proper barricades, warning signs, lighting, or other safety arrangements were in place at the time of the accident. 'Any negligence found during the probe will invite strict action,' Bhaskar said.

Family Alleges Administrative Negligence

The victim’s family has squarely blamed civic authorities for the tragedy. Kamal’s father, Naresh Chand, claimed that the pit had been dug only a few days before the incident and accused the Delhi administration and DJB of failing to ensure public safety.

The family has also raised concerns over the police response. Kamal’s brother alleged that they had approached several police stations searching for him and were informed of his death only after an official answered his phone. They further claimed that delays in tracking Kamal’s mobile phone location may have worsened the situation.

Government Assures Action

The Delhi government has assured that stringent action will be taken against all those found responsible once the investigation is complete. The case has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety protocols at civic work sites across the city.