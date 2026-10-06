FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why has Delhi High Court issued notice to Salman Khan on Kala Hiran producer's plea?

Why has Delhi HC issued notice to Salman Khan on Kala Hiran producer's plea?

Spider-Man Brand New Day OTT release: Marvel blockbuster is now streaming on five platforms but there's a twist

Spider-Man Brand New Day OTT release: Marvel film is streaming on 5 platforms

Delhi police arrest 24-year-old YouTuber for AI-generated poster of officer molesting journalist

Delhi police arrest YouTuber for AI poster of cop molesting journalist

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi police arrest 24-year-old YouTuber for AI-generated poster of officer molesting journalist

Delhi Police arrested 24-year-old YouTuber Nadeem Ahmed for making and sharing an AI-generated poster of Additional DCP Vivek Bhagat allegedly molesting a journalist.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 02:22 PM IST

Delhi police arrest 24-year-old YouTuber for AI-generated poster of officer molesting journalist
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 24-year-old YouTuber has been detained by Delhi Police for allegedly making and sharing an AI-generated poster of a top officer. Nadeem Ahmed, a Haryana resident, is the accused. Police said he maintains a YouTube channel named News Aiyna, founded around April, with roughly 24,000 followers.

What is the case

The case is linked to allegations by independent journalist Rosy. She accused Additional DCP Vivek Bhagat of sexual harassment while covering a detention at Jantar Mantar on October 3. Images allegedly showing Bhagat mistreating her went popular on social media following her complaint.

Delhi Police AI generated poster

The account was linked to Ahmed's channel, according to Delhi Police's social media monitoring unit. Ahmed was detained on Tuesday. Police said many AI-related tools were retrieved from him and he acknowledged generating the photos to put Delhi Police in a negative light.

Also read: From barley soup to Gobhi Mussalam to paneer rice: After BRICS dinner, lunch offered to Swiss president hits headline

Police claim Anarchy plot

Police said the poster was circulated as part of an alleged conspiracy to disturb peace and spread anarchy. "His motive was to spread anarchy," police said. Sections related to rioting have been added to the FIR. Investigators are currently looking into whether Ahmed was being managed by someone else, whether there was funding or a foreign connection, whether the incident was pre-planned, and whether others were involved. His suspected affiliation with CJP is also being investigated by police. Ahmed identified himself as an independent journalist, a Saket madrasa student, and a Class 10 dropout, according to officials.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund: What it means for small businesses
Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund: What it means for small busine
Why has Delhi High Court issued notice to Salman Khan on Kala Hiran producer's plea?
Why has Delhi HC issued notice to Salman Khan on Kala Hiran producer's plea?
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, HM Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar over ‘vote chori’: 'Will spare no one'
Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, HM Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar over ‘vote chori’: 'Wil
Sourav Ganguly steps in as Delhi Captails' head coach for IPL 2027; Will Dada end DC's title drought?
Sourav Ganguly steps in as Delhi Captails' head coach for IPL 2027
IND vs WI 1st T20I: Live streaming, match timings, possible Playing XI, and more
IND vs WI 1st T20I: Live streaming, match timings, possible Playing XI, and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement