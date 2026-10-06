Delhi police arrest 24-year-old YouTuber for AI-generated poster of officer molesting journalist

Delhi Police arrested 24-year-old YouTuber Nadeem Ahmed for making and sharing an AI-generated poster of Additional DCP Vivek Bhagat allegedly molesting a journalist.

A 24-year-old YouTuber has been detained by Delhi Police for allegedly making and sharing an AI-generated poster of a top officer. Nadeem Ahmed, a Haryana resident, is the accused. Police said he maintains a YouTube channel named News Aiyna, founded around April, with roughly 24,000 followers.

What is the case

The case is linked to allegations by independent journalist Rosy. She accused Additional DCP Vivek Bhagat of sexual harassment while covering a detention at Jantar Mantar on October 3. Images allegedly showing Bhagat mistreating her went popular on social media following her complaint.

The account was linked to Ahmed's channel, according to Delhi Police's social media monitoring unit. Ahmed was detained on Tuesday. Police said many AI-related tools were retrieved from him and he acknowledged generating the photos to put Delhi Police in a negative light.

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Police claim Anarchy plot

Police said the poster was circulated as part of an alleged conspiracy to disturb peace and spread anarchy. "His motive was to spread anarchy," police said. Sections related to rioting have been added to the FIR. Investigators are currently looking into whether Ahmed was being managed by someone else, whether there was funding or a foreign connection, whether the incident was pre-planned, and whether others were involved. His suspected affiliation with CJP is also being investigated by police. Ahmed identified himself as an independent journalist, a Saket madrasa student, and a Class 10 dropout, according to officials.