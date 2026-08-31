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Delhi Playschool Horror: CM Rekha Gupta slams Maujpur incident after 3-year-old sexually abused by cab driver, orders 'sealing of premises'

A school bus driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl studying in a private school in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took note of the assault on a three-year-old at a playschool in Maujpur, terming the incident "deeply disturbing."

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 06:16 PM IST

Delhi Playschool Horror: CM Rekha Gupta slams Maujpur incident after 3-year-old sexually abused by cab driver, orders 'sealing of premises'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
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A school bus driver was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl studying in a private school in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took note of the assault on a three-year-old at a playschool in Maujpur, terming the incident "deeply disturbing."

What did Delhi CM exactly say? 

In a post on her official CMO handle on X, Gupta said orders have been issued to seal the playschool where the incident took place and added that a police investigation is underway. 

“Delhi Government has taken serious cognisance of the deeply disturbing incident reported from a play school in Maujpur,” the chief minister's office said in a post.

They added, “On the directions of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the District Magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway.” Gupta said the Delhi government would ensure that “responsibility is fixed”, adding that those found guilty would “face the strictest action under law.”

Police have arrested an attendant in connection with the case, while a teacher, the principal and the director of the school have been booked.

About the case

Police said on Sunday that a three-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a chair for hours and physically assaulted at his playschool in Maujpur, which also has international branches.

According to an earlier HT report, the incident came to light earlier this month after the child's parents noticed changes in his behaviour and bruises on his body. They took the toddler to a doctor, who said the 3-year-old showed signs of physical assault, including swelling in both ear canals.

The parents then approached the school and sought CCTV footage, which revealed the abuse suffered by the child. Following a complaint by his father, a 33-year-old advocate, police visited the school on Friday, seized the CCTV recorder and registered an FIR under relevant sections.

School staff demanded Rs 1500 for showing CCTV footage

Citing a medical examination report, an officer said the toddler "had been scared of visiting the washroom for several days, remained agitated, and cried uncontrollably through the night" before the incident came to light. "The child also had some bruises on his face and arms," the officer added.

After the doctor's visit, when the child's father asked to see CCTV footage from the school, the staff initially cited technical issues and deferred his request. They later demanded Rs 1,500 to show the footage. "After they paid, they were able to see the recordings, which captured acts of physical violence," the officer said.

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