India

INDIA

Delhi to bring new excise policy, residents to pre-book their favourite liquor brands through...

The app will help consumers check the availability of brands at nearby stores.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

Delhi to bring new excise policy, residents to pre-book their favourite liquor brands through...
The Delhi government is planning to bring a new excise policy. A committee led by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has been tasked with preparing a draft of the excise policy. As per the draft of the new excise policy, Delhiites will be able to pre-book their favourite liquor brands through an application, which will be launched by the city government, PTI reported. According to sources, the draft is likely to be put in the public domain for collecting feedback by January 2026.

Liquor outlets in Delhi

The national capital has more than 700 liquor outlets that are run by four government corporations -- the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS). The committee, headed by Verma, also has a plan to reduce the number of liquor outlets in residential areas to avoid clusters being formed. 

Pre-booking the brand

"Multiple meetings have happened with the stakeholders on the policy. We have plans to bring an application that will help consumers check the availability of brands at nearby stores. They will have the option of pre-booking the brand they want to buy," a source said.

Will consumers have to pay for pre-booking?

The source added that whether the consumer will have to pay for pre-booking is something that is being explored. It is being planned that the store owner will wait for an hour for the customer to pick up the pre-booked order, and if the time lapses, he will be free to sell it.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...
  
"All the stores will be mapped on this application and they will have to update about their stocks. Through this, we will also get to know which brands are popular. For instance, if several customers search for a brand and are unable to find it, we will get to know about it and introduce it at our stores," the source said.

The application will also have a section for redressal of grievances for the customers. Also, brand pushing by vends will be discouraged. Earlier this year, the Delhi government extended the existing excise policy for three more months as it is yet to frame a new version of it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
