INDIA

Delhi-Patna Rajdhani express receives bomb threat, train halted for 31 minutes amid emergency security check

Soon after the train was stopped, a full-scale security operation was launched, involving multiple agencies, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police, bomb disposal squad (BDS), dog squad, fire department officials, and civil administration officers.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 07:27 AM IST

Delhi-Patna Rajdhani express receives bomb threat, train halted for 31 minutes amid emergency security check
A major security scare unfolded on the Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani Express on Tuesday when a bomb threat was reported onboard, prompting authorities to halt the train and initiate an emergency response protocol. The threat, later confirmed to be a hoax, caused panic among passengers but was handled swiftly by railway officials and security agencies.

Threat triggers emergency response

The Tejas Rajdhani Express, en route from New Delhi to Patna, was passing through Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh when the alert was sounded. The information about the bomb threat was received from the Delhi control room, and it was treated as a high-priority security concern. Acting swiftly, railway authorities decided to halt the train to ensure passenger safety.

Soon after the train was stopped, a full-scale security operation was launched, involving multiple agencies, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), local police, bomb disposal squad (BDS), dog squad, fire department officials, and civil administration officers.

Thorough search conducted, no explosives found

The entire train was searched compartment by compartment using standard bomb detection procedures. Luggage, seating areas, washrooms, and technical sections of the coaches were carefully examined. After an intense inspection that lasted around 31 minutes, officials confirmed that no suspicious object or explosive material was found. Gulzar Singh, Commanding Officer of the Aligarh RPF, later addressed the media and explained the situation.

"The information about the bomb threat was received from Delhi, following which all security agencies coordinated to carry out a detailed inspection. Nothing was found during the search. The train was stopped for 31 minutes and has now been allowed to proceed," he said.

Once the security teams gave clearance, the Tejas Rajdhani Express resumed its journey towards Patna. Although the delay caused inconvenience to passengers, officials said safety protocols were followed strictly and there was no compromise on security. Several passengers said they were anxious during the halt but appreciated the calm handling of the situation by railway staff and security personnel.

Inverstigation underway

Authorities are now trying to trace the source of the bomb threat call. Railway officials reiterated that any threat, even if later found to be false, is taken seriously. They urged the public not to spread rumors or issue hoax threats, warning that strict legal action can be taken against those responsible.

