Ahead of Asim Munir's visit to US, Pakistan issues BIG statement on Kashmir issue: 'Will want to make...'
Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Justice to all...'
Chhaava world television premiere: When, where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer blockbuster film on TV
DNA TV Show: Will Israel bring a ceasefire between India and Trump?
Days after Coldplay row, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron gets involved in this scandal, spends whopping amount on...
Andhera trailer: Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla fight sinister forces in supernatural thriller; Prime Video show to premiere on...
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 60 Rakhi wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings for brothers, sisters
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK
Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered
RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank
INDIA
The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families.
The Delhi Assembly has passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 bill. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers of her cabinet greet the media after the Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 Bill. The Bill was tabled on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, which commenced on Monday and will continue until August 8. However, the session may be extended depending on the exigencies of legislative business.
"The 52-year-long 'vanvas' of the parents in Delhi has ended today. For the first time after 1973, there is a Government in Delhi which had the courage to do justice to all parents in Delhi in a transparent manner and provide them relief...The Bill has been passed today after a detailed discussion," CM Gupta said.
Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday tabled the "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025" in the Delhi Assembly, stating that the legislation seeks to end commercialisation of education and take action against those exploiting it for profit.
The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families. Earlier on Wednesday, Parents of school students met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, thanking them for the School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025.
READ | RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank
(With inputs from ANI)