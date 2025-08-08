Delhi takes BIG step as it passes School Fee Regulation Bill 2025, CM Rekha Gupta says, 'Justice to all...'

The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families.

The Delhi Assembly has passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 bill. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers of her cabinet greet the media after the Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 Bill. The Bill was tabled on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, which commenced on Monday and will continue until August 8. However, the session may be extended depending on the exigencies of legislative business.

What did CM Rekha Gupta say?

"The 52-year-long 'vanvas' of the parents in Delhi has ended today. For the first time after 1973, there is a Government in Delhi which had the courage to do justice to all parents in Delhi in a transparent manner and provide them relief...The Bill has been passed today after a detailed discussion," CM Gupta said.

Who tabled the bill in the assembly?

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday tabled the "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025" in the Delhi Assembly, stating that the legislation seeks to end commercialisation of education and take action against those exploiting it for profit.

What is School Fee Regulation Bill 2025?

The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families. Earlier on Wednesday, Parents of school students met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, thanking them for the School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)