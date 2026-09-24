Delhi park gang-rape: Accused previously seen harassing couples while carrying knife

Police are investigating whether three men arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park had targeted others earlier.

The three men arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl inside Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park had reportedly been seen regularly in the area, with locals and park staff identifying Asif as a troublemaker.

Police are now investigating whether the accused had targeted other women or couples at the 142-acre park earlier. A senior police officer said people had verbally complained about Asif being seen with a knife and about the three men allegedly harassing couples. However, no formal complaint had been filed before the latest incident.

“We found that people mostly complained that Asif was generally seen with a knife. Also, we are probing allegations that the three would harass some couples. This was never reported to us, so we are looking for more proof,” the officer said.

17-year-old allegedly attacked at gunpoint

The alleged crime took place between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Monday. The 17-year-old Class 11 student had gone to the park with a 17-year-old male friend on her birthday. Police have identified the accused as Asif, 30, and brothers Mukesh Singh, 24, and Hemant Singh, 31.

Investigators said the men allegedly approached the two teenagers after finding them in an isolated part of the park. Police suspect the accused threatened them with weapons and allegedly posed as policemen before attacking the girl.

Police suspect crime may have been planned

According to investigators, the three men allegedly spent around 45 minutes moving around the park before spotting the teenagers. “Asif and his associates have been seen coming from Okhla Mandi area with a knife and roaming around the park at night. They are regulars at the park,” a second senior police officer said.

On the night of the incident, police said the men were carrying a firearm and a knife. Condoms were also allegedly recovered from them. “We have suspicion that this was planned,” the officer said.

Police are questioning park employees, security guards, staff at a nearby godown and regular visitors to establish what happened before and after the alleged crime.

Three accused arrested within hours

Asif was arrested around 6 am on Tuesday from Amar Colony following a brief exchange of fire, police said. An unlicensed firearm and a knife were allegedly recovered from him. Mukesh and Hemant were later arrested from their home in Sri Niwaspuri.

Police said CCTV footage from areas around the park and call detail records helped investigators trace the movements of the three men after the alleged incident. “Asif learnt from locals that the police were looking for him and decided to escape, the two brothers were roaming around,” the officer said.

Brothers allegedly washed clothes after incident

Investigators said the two brothers first went to a restaurant and later returned to their home in Sri Niwaspuri. Police allege that they washed their clothes in an attempt to remove evidence.

“When we arrested them around 7 am on Tuesday, their washed clothes were found nearby. We also seized their phone but found they had deleted a lot of media recently. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) will try to recover the data,” the officer said.

Police also said they recovered “objectionable” and pornographic material from Asif's phone and have sent the device for forensic examination.

Police check accused's background

Investigators said Asif allegedly possessed an old unlicensed firearm for several years. Police are also verifying Hemant's claim that he studied law at a public university in Rohtak and graduated in 2014-15. He reportedly told investigators that he was preparing for competitive examinations.

Police are also checking allegations that Hemant was removed from a gym near Garhi village around a month ago after women allegedly complained about his behaviour. Investigators have spoken to gym staff but are yet to question the owner.

Mukesh, meanwhile, is reportedly a final-year B.Sc Mathematics student at a college in Palwal.

Locals say brothers often created trouble

Residents of Sri Niwaspuri said they were not entirely surprised after learning that the two brothers had been arrested in the case. A woman in her 40s, who did not want to be identified, said the brothers often kept to themselves but were known for getting into arguments.

“We hardly spoke to them though they are our neighbours. They would pick up fights over petty issues and create ruckus. Nobody wanted to talk to them. In fact, my children and husband started avoiding them. They were often at the park,” she said.

Police probe possible earlier victims

Investigators are now checking whether the three accused had used a similar method against other women at Aastha Kunj Park. Police are also examining CCTV footage, digital evidence and statements from people familiar with the accused to establish whether there were earlier incidents that went unreported.