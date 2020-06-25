Delhi overtakes Mumbai in total number of coronavirus cases

As the coronavirus pandemic still shows no sign of stopping with cases expanding rapidly every single day, Delhi now has overtaken Mumbai in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases.

As of June 24, Delhi recorded 3,788 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total COVID-19 tally to over 70,000, thus overtaking Mumbai in the process.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 1,144 new COVID-19 positive cases and 38 deaths on June 24, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 69,625 in the financial capital.

According to the health departments of both cities, Delhi has 26,588 active COVID-19 cases, with 41,437 recoveries and 2,365, deaths, while, Mumbai now has 28,653 active cases with 37,010 recoveries and 3,962 deaths.

The Delhi Government on Monday issued SOP for the management of COVID-19 patients. As per the guidelines, for patients tested by Rapid Testing method, cases of, moderate /severe illnesses will be transferred to the hospital. Mild/ Pre-symptomatic patients will be shifted to COVID Care Centre (CCC) to assess eligibility for home isolation. Patients on home isolation will be discharged from treatment as per the discharge policy of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which mandates discharge from home isolation after 10 days.

According to the Delhi government, by July 15, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi can be more than 2.25 lakhs. By July 31, COVID-19 cases is expected to reach 5.50 lakh.

India's coronavirus count stood at 4,40,215 on Tuesday, while with 2,48,190 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.77% among patients.â€‹

India is now just behind the United States, Brazil, and Russia in terms of the total confirmed cases. It is, therefore, the biggest epicenter of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Asia and the fourth worst-affected nation in the world.

Maharashtra is the most affected state, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.