Delhi: Online booking of high-security registration plates, colour-coded stickers to resume on November 1

Online booking for getting high-security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers will restart in Delhi from November 1 and home delivery of HSRPs will also begin on a trial basis in a few areas of Delhi.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot discussed ways to sort out problems encountered in the affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers on Tuesday. The vehicle owners who will opt for home delivery of HSRPs will be charged Rs 100-200.

"A presentation was given in the meeting by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) explaining how the issues, including delay in providing HSRPs and stickers to the vehicle owners, can be addressed," an official source said as quoted by news agency PTI.

A spokesperson of HSRP manufacturer Rosmerta confirmed that booking for high-security registration plates will begin from November 1 and installation will start from November 7.

"Customers will be sent a message by the automobile dealers when the number plate will be ready," he said.

The sources said vehicle owners booking high-security registration plates online will get a receipt so that in the future if there is a drive by the Transport Department to challan violators, they are not punished.Gahlot had directed the transport department not to take any action regarding HSRP on October 6.

The transport department had issued a public notice on September 22, saying that it would soon start a drive against vehicles that don’t have HSRP or fuel stickers. The decision had raised panic among vehicle owners who made a mad rush to make online bookings. This resulted in technical glitches. Several owners who successfully made the booking failed to receive their number plates from the designated centres. According to an estimate, about 40 lakh car owners don't have HSRP plates.

What is a high-security registration plate after all?

HSRPs will be an aluminium plate with a hologram on it. These holograms will have a laser-branded permanent identification number, which cannot be copied. The colour-coded stickers would be meant to identify vehicles based on their fuel type. But what is interesting is that these stickers will include details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.