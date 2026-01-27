Delhi on red alert as national capital braces for more rain, thunderstorms; Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air issue advisory

The IMD has placed North Delhi, North West Delhi, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, and South West Delhi under a red alert, forecasting moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hail, with wind speeds expected to reach 40-60 kmph in the next hour.

Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for certain areas of the city and an orange alert for others. The weather alerts, valid until 1:30 pm, warn residents of ongoing rainfall and possible disruption, advising commuters and residents to exercise caution during this period.

Areas under 'red' alert

The IMD has placed North Delhi, North West Delhi, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, and South West Delhi under a red alert, forecasting moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hail, with wind speeds expected to reach 40-60 kmph in the next hour. Residents in these areas are urged to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

Orange alert issued for other areas

South East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Shahdara, and East Delhi are under an orange alert, with the IMD warning of moderate rain and thunderstorms in these areas. The weather department's latest nowcast warning advises residents to stay prepared and cautious due to the likelihood of adverse conditions.

Impact on air quality

The rain is expected to bring relief from the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, which fell back into the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning, with the CPCB’s Sameer app recording an AQI reading of 310.

Airlines issue advisory

Leading airlines, including Akasa Air, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to take necessary precautions before traveling to Delhi airport, as flight operations could be affected due to disturbed weather conditions across the Delhi-NCR region.

Meanwhile, the weather department forecasts "partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" in areas including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to fall and settle around 19 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning