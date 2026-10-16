Delhi on High Alert: 25,000 personnel, CCTV watch for CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Central Park

Delhi turns fortress with 25,000+ personnel and CCTV surveillance ahead of CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Central Park demanding CEC's resignation and protesting arrest of its leaders.

New Delhi has been turned into a fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march on Friday. More than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in New Delhi and nearby areas, new CCTV cameras have been installed at Central Park in Connaught Place and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station; and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force.

Why the protest is happening

The CJP is calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls. The party has also initiated a protest against the recent arrests of its leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who are in judicial custody for violating peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a protest site. A gathering is planned at Central Park on October 16 at 5 pm, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, with participation expected from Neha Bora of the All India Students' Association and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Massive security measures

Ahead of the protest, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar chaired a meeting with senior officers to discuss security measures. Approximately 26,000 personnel from 220 CAPF companies are stationed in central Delhi, alongside over 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, particularly in Connaught Place. Each of the 220 companies will operate in three shifts of 30 companies each. Additionally, more than 10 new CCTV cameras have been installed around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk to monitor the gathering, with expectations of a crowd between 30,000 and 50,000 people.

Also read: Explosion at fire cracker factory in Varanasi, many feared trapped under debris

Restrictions in Connaught Place

The New Delhi Municipal Council has closed Central Park on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons. Delhi Police's DCP Neha Yadav stated that prohibitory orders are in place to maintain public peace and safety, advising against gatherings at the park and warning of legal consequences. While Metro station closures are not planned, police will allow a small group to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at designated locations. Barricades have been erected near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO, Sansad Marg, and surrounding areas.