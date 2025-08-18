'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna water level crosses danger mark, IMD predicts more rainfall till...

Currently, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing approximately 1,27,030 cusecs of water, the highest this monsoon season, while the Wazirabad barrage is discharging 45,620 cusecs hourly.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna water level crosses danger mark, IMD predicts more rainfall till...

TRENDING NOW

The Yamuna River in Delhi has again crossed the danger mark, raising fears of flooding due to ongoing releases from upstream barrages and intense rainfall in northern India.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that the river reached 204.60 meters at the Old Railway Bridge around 7 pm on Sunday, surpassing the warning level of 204.50 meters. The danger mark is set at 205.33 meters, with evacuation protocols initiated when the water level exceeds 206 meters.

“In view of the quantity of water released from Hathnikund Barrage today, 17th August, and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna area, it is informed that the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206.00 around 02 AM on 19th August, 2025,” the advisory said.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: IMD issues 'Orange Alert' amid heavy showers, check local train, schools, offices updates

Flood alert 

The Old Railway Bridge continues to be a critical monitoring site for Delhi's flood preparedness, with all relevant agencies on high alert.

Currently, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing approximately 1,27,030 cusecs of water, the highest this monsoon season, while the Wazirabad barrage is discharging 45,620 cusecs hourly. The water from these barrages takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, heightening concerns of potential flooding in the city's low-lying areas.

Several rivers in India are recording rising water levels, including the Ganga.

Vijay Garg, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, informed that 1.78 lakh cusec of water has come into the river due to heavy rainfall, resulting in a rise in the water level.

IMD predicts more rainfall in Delhi

The national capital saw early morning showers on Monday, providing temporary relief from humid conditions but also causing new waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rainfall for the next five days.

Minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to range from 23 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, both near normal.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 78 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

