Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025: Nursery, KG and Class 1 admission to begin this week; check schedule, criteria

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025: Nursery, KG and Class 1 admission to begin this week; check schedule, criteria

The admission criteria was released on Monday by a total of 366 out of 1731 schools on the website of Directorate of Education.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

The registration process for the admissions for classes Nursey, KG and 1st under general category in the private schools of Delhi will commence on Thursday, November 23rd, for the session 2024-2025, and the last date of application will be December 15. As per the admission criteria released on Monday by a total of 366 out of 1731 schools on Directorate of Education website, neighbourhood will be the main factor for admission comprising maximum points. This means, the lesser the distance of the school from home, the more marks you will get.

Maximun schools will conduct the registration process online and the first list will be out on January 12, 2024. While, admissions for 25% seats in all private school under the economically weaker section(EWS) will be centralised and conducted online by the Directorate of Education.

The admissions are done using the point system, under which each eligibility criteria is allotted some marks, but the description of a criteria may change for each school. For example, Amity International School has alloted 30 points for neighbourhood criteria, while The Indian School has specified 60 points. While, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road have differentiated it as - 70 points for those residing within 10km and 60 points for those living within 10-12km. The distance calculation will be automatically conducted by Google Maps, which is linked to the form.

Other two common important criteria in most schools are siblings and alumni, ranging from 10 to 30 points. Some schools have also assigned points for firstborn, girl child and single parent. Like, MM Public School, Pitampura has divided its criteria as 50 for neighbourhood, 20 for girl child, 10 for siblings, 10 for firstborn and 10 for alumni. While, Evergreen Public School, Vasundhara, has assigned following points- siblings will get 30 marks,
10 points for alumni, 60 points for proximity within 0-6 kilometers and 40 marks for more than 8 kilometers.

Despite the National Education Policy (NEP) order, there is no variation in the age rule. The minimum and maximum age limit for all three classes remains the same - 3 years to less than 4 years for nursery, 4 years to less than 5 years for KG, and 5 years to less than 6 years for Class I.

Following is the schedule:

● The list of children who have applied to be released by 29th December.
● The alloted points will be uploaded by January 5.
● List-related issues to be resolved by January 13-22.
● Second list of selected students will be released on 29 January
● The issues in the second list to be resolved from January 31 to February 6.
● The process will end from March 8th.

For more information or to view the detailed criteria for admissions, you can visit the site of Directorate of Education.
https://www.edudel.nic.in/

