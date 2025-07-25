Delhi-Noida Traffic Alert: Key flyover connecting two cities closed for 15 days due to...; check diversions, alternate routes

Delhi traffic will be affected from today, i.e., July 25, as the repair work on the Sarita Vihar flyover resumes on Friday. Check diversions, alternate routes here.

Delhi traffic will be affected from today, i.e., July 25, as the repair work on the Sarita Vihar flyover resumes on Friday. The Sarita Vihar flyover will remain closed from July 25 to August 8 due to repair work. Commuters traveling from southeast Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad will be affected due to the closure of the flyover.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have made necessary arrangements and deployed 50 additional staffers at the flyover to curb the traffic congestion. The police have also announced diversions, from July 25 to August 8, given that half of the carriageway will remain closed.

"In view of repair & rehabilitation work of Sarita Vihar Flyover (Badarpur to Ashram carriageway), half of the carriageway will remain closed from 25.07.2025 to 08.08.2025. The other half will remain operational for partial traffic flow. Avoid the stretch. Use suggested alternate routes. Follow traffic signage and on-ground personnel", the Delhi traffic police wrote in a post on 'X'.

Suggested alternate routes for consumers

1. Badarpur Border → MB Road → Pul Prahladpur → Lal Kuan →Right on Maa Anandmai Marg → Crown Plaza → Govindpuri →Right on Modi Mill Flyover → Left on Mathura Road towards Ashram

2. Use slip road near Sarita Vihar Flyover → Left on Okhla Road →Right on Crown Plaza → Maa Anandmai Marg → Govindpuri →Right on Modi Mill Flyover → Left on Mathura Road towards Ashram

Public Advisory

The Delhi traffic police posted on 'X' a detailed advisory for the public, which is given here --

-Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch during the repair period.

–Use the alternate routes suggested in the previous advisory.

-Plan journeys in advance to account for possible delays.

-Follow traffic diversions and road signage for smooth navigation.

–Emergency vehicles will be permitted but are advised to bypass the stretch to avoid delays or congestion.